 Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On February 22; Check Time & Route Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On February 22; Check Time & Route Here

Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On February 22; Check Time & Route Here

Commuters in Mumbai may face disruptions on Sunday as Central and Western Railway announced multiple traffic and power blocks for maintenance and DFC-related works. Services on Western, Central and Harbour lines will see diversions, cancellations and delays. Special trains will run on select Harbour routes. Passengers are advised to check updated schedules before travelling.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On February 22; Check Time & Route Here | File Image

Mumbai commuters are likely to face disruptions this Sunday as Central Railway and Western Railway have announced multiple traffic and power blocks for maintenance and infrastructure works.

Jumbo Block on Western Line

Western Railway has announced night blocks after midnight on Saturday. A block will be undertaken on the Up and Down slow lines between Vasai Road and Virar from 12.15 am to 4.15 am. Additionally, an all-line block will be imposed between Borivali and Dahisar from 2.10 am to 4.10 am for the erection of a foot overbridge girder.

During the block, trains between Vasai Road and Dahisar will be diverted to the fast corridor. Some mail, express and suburban services are likely to be delayed.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Demolition Notices Spark Fear Along Kurla–Trombay Rail Corridor Amid Expansion Push
Mumbai: Demolition Notices Spark Fear Along Kurla–Trombay Rail Corridor Amid Expansion Push
J&K: 7 CRPF Personnel Injured As Vehicle Falls Into River Near Srinagar
J&K: 7 CRPF Personnel Injured As Vehicle Falls Into River Near Srinagar
Good News For Konkani Manoos! Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Ferry Service To Begin Ahead Of Holi 2026, Check Timetable & Fare
Good News For Konkani Manoos! Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Ferry Service To Begin Ahead Of Holi 2026, Check Timetable & Fare
Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On February 22; Check Time & Route Here
Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On February 22; Check Time & Route Here

Railway authorities clarified that due to the scheduled night blocks, there will be no day block on Western Railway on Sunday.

Special Block For DFC Work At Kharbao

Meanwhile, Central Railway has announced a special traffic and power block at Kharbao station for work related to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project. The block will remain in effect from 12.30 am on Saturday night until 7.30 am on Sunday.

Several MEMU services, including Panvel–Dahanu Road, Diva–Vasai Road, Dombivli–Boisar and Vasai Road–Panvel trains, will be cancelled. Train No. 22178 Secunderabad–Rajkot Express will be halted at Bhiwandi for approximately 90 minutes. Some mail and passenger trains may run up to 30 minutes late.

Mega Blocks on Central Railway

On Sunday, a block will be undertaken on the Up and Down slow lines between Mulund and Thane from 11 am to 4 pm. During this period, local trains operating on the slow corridor will be diverted to the fast lines. As a result, several suburban services are expected to be cancelled, while others may run behind schedule.

Read Also
Mumbai: Monorail To Restart With 21 New Features Including CCTV, Charging Points, Dynamic Route Maps...
article-image

On the Harbour line, a block will be in place between Panvel and Vashi from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm on Sunday. Up and Down local services running between CSMT–Panvel/Belapur and Thane–Panvel will remain cancelled during the block.

However, special local trains will operate between CSMT–Vashi and Thane–Vashi/Nerul to ease commuter inconvenience. Services on the Belapur–Uran–Kharkopar corridor will continue as per the regular timetable.

Commuters are advised to check updated schedules before travelling.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on