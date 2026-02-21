Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On February 22; Check Time & Route Here | File Image

Mumbai commuters are likely to face disruptions this Sunday as Central Railway and Western Railway have announced multiple traffic and power blocks for maintenance and infrastructure works.

Jumbo Block on Western Line

Western Railway has announced night blocks after midnight on Saturday. A block will be undertaken on the Up and Down slow lines between Vasai Road and Virar from 12.15 am to 4.15 am. Additionally, an all-line block will be imposed between Borivali and Dahisar from 2.10 am to 4.10 am for the erection of a foot overbridge girder.

🚧 Jumbo Block Alert on dated 21/22 Feb 2026 (Saturday/Sunday Night)



A Jumbo Block will be undertaken on UP Local Line, Down Local Line & Stabling Line (Virar) between Vasai Road railway station – Virar railway station from 00:15 hrs to 04:15 hrs for essential maintenance.



🔹… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) February 20, 2026

During the block, trains between Vasai Road and Dahisar will be diverted to the fast corridor. Some mail, express and suburban services are likely to be delayed.

🚧 Major Block Alert | Night of 22/23 Feb 2026



For launching of girder of new FOB and a Traffic & Power Block will be undertaken between Borivali railway station – Dahisar railway station from 02:10 hrs to 04:10 hrs.



🔹 Block on UP Local, Down Local & DNTH lines

🔹 Certain… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) February 20, 2026

Railway authorities clarified that due to the scheduled night blocks, there will be no day block on Western Railway on Sunday.

Special Block For DFC Work At Kharbao

Meanwhile, Central Railway has announced a special traffic and power block at Kharbao station for work related to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project. The block will remain in effect from 12.30 am on Saturday night until 7.30 am on Sunday.

🚨 Kind attention 🚨



Due to commissioning of a new UP & DOWN Goods Line at Kharbao under the DFCCIL Project between Diva–Vasai Road section, a few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, regulated, or rescheduled for journeys commencing on 21st & 22nd February 2026.

Passengers… pic.twitter.com/Kg59o3GLaB — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 20, 2026

Several MEMU services, including Panvel–Dahanu Road, Diva–Vasai Road, Dombivli–Boisar and Vasai Road–Panvel trains, will be cancelled. Train No. 22178 Secunderabad–Rajkot Express will be halted at Bhiwandi for approximately 90 minutes. Some mail and passenger trains may run up to 30 minutes late.

Mega Blocks on Central Railway

On Sunday, a block will be undertaken on the Up and Down slow lines between Mulund and Thane from 11 am to 4 pm. During this period, local trains operating on the slow corridor will be diverted to the fast lines. As a result, several suburban services are expected to be cancelled, while others may run behind schedule.

On the Harbour line, a block will be in place between Panvel and Vashi from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm on Sunday. Up and Down local services running between CSMT–Panvel/Belapur and Thane–Panvel will remain cancelled during the block.

However, special local trains will operate between CSMT–Vashi and Thane–Vashi/Nerul to ease commuter inconvenience. Services on the Belapur–Uran–Kharkopar corridor will continue as per the regular timetable.

Commuters are advised to check updated schedules before travelling.

