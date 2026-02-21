Mumbai: Monorail To Restart With 21 New Features Including CCTV, Charging Points, Dynamic Route Maps & Advanced CBTC Signalling

Mumbai Monorail |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars can breathe a sigh of relief as the city’s upgraded monorail is set to return to the tracks after securing key safety clearance, marking a major step towards the restoration of passenger services.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced that the monorail has received mandatory safety certification for its new rolling stock and Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system. The certification was granted by Bureau Veritas, a world-leading organisation in the field of testing, inspection, and certification, which has fulfilled the role of Independent Safety Assessors.

In the tweet, the MMRDA Officials termed the development a significant milestone in reviving operations on the 19.54-km corridor between Chembur and Jacob Circle, which had remained suspended following multiple disruptions last year.

Why Was the Service Halted?

The monorail service was suspended indefinitely in 2025 after a series of incidents caused inconvenience to commuters.

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, In August and September of last year, operations were halted three times due to heavy rains. On September 15, services abruptly stopped due to a technical glitch triggered by intense rainfall. Earlier, on August 19, a train stalled due to overcrowding, leaving over 500 passengers stranded. The repeated breakdowns raised safety concerns and severely impacted daily commuters who depended on the corridor.

Following these continuous glitches, authorities decided to halt services until a comprehensive safety overhaul was completed.

Rigorous Testing and Modern Features

According to MMRDA, the safety certification followed detailed inspection of the new rolling stock at the manufacturing facility and two months of extensive testing across various sections of the corridor. The trials included static and dynamic testing, oscillation tests, and interface-level checks of the advanced CBTC-based signalling system to ensure compliance with design and safety standards.

The newly introduced ‘Made in India’ rakes feature 21 upgrades, including CCTV cameras in every coach, accessible seating for persons with disabilities, charging points, dynamic route maps, improved suspension, enhanced fire safety design, metro-style interiors and real-time monitoring systems.

Final Approval Pending

A retired Metro Railway Safety Commissioner will now conduct a comprehensive inspection of the entire corridor to secure final statutory approval. Once cleared, the upgraded monorail will formally resume passenger services, offering a safer and more reliable commute for Mumbaikars.

