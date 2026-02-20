Mumbai Local Train Upgrade: ICF Rolls Out First-Ever 15-Car EMU Rake For Suburban Network, Relief For Commuters Likely Soon

Mumbai Local Train Upgrade: ICF Rolls Out First-Ever 15-Car EMU Train For Suburban Network, Relief For Commuters Likely Soon |

Mumbai: In a major boost to Mumbai’s heavily burdened suburban rail system, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has manufactured and rolled out India’s first-ever 15-car Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) suburban train. The newly built non-AC rake has been allotted to Western Railway and is expected to be inducted into the Mumbai Suburban Railway network soon.

Confirming the development, ICF said the 15-car EMU rake was rolled out on February 18, 2026, calling it a historic milestone for Indian Railways. “This is the first-ever 15-car EMU rake in the history of Indian Railways and will operate in the Mumbai region. The rake marks a major step towards enhancing suburban capacity and commuter convenience,” the factory said in an official statement.

ICF manufactures 15-car EMU!

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) rolled out its 15-car EMU rake yesterday (18.02.2026), marking a major step towards enhancing suburban capacity and commuter convenience. pic.twitter.com/WOKAVnI38E — Integral Coach Factory Chennai (@icfindrlys) February 19, 2026

Over 7,500 Passengers To Travel In Single Trip

Once commissioned, the 15-car local train will be capable of carrying nearly 7,555 passengers in a single trip, higher than the existing 12-car services. Railway officials said the introduction of these high-capacity rakes will help ease chronic overcrowding, particularly during peak hours on Mumbai’s suburban corridors, which are among the busiest in the world.

ICF has also announced plans to manufacture 12 more 15-car EMU trains for the Mumbai suburban system. These trains will be introduced in a phased manner across both the Western Railway and Central Railway networks. Preparatory work is already underway, with both zonal railways extending platforms at select stations to accommodate the longer rakes.

In addition to the 15-car trains, ICF will also produce two non-AC EMU trainsets equipped with an Automatic Door Closure (ADC) system for Mumbai. These rakes will feature automatic doors, vestibules between coaches, roof-mounted ventilation units and louvred doors to ensure improved air circulation and passenger safety.

Currently, automatic-door systems are available only on AC EMU services operating in Mumbai. The introduction of similar safety features in non-AC locals is expected to reduce accidents caused by overcrowding and passengers travelling on footboards.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has already sanctioned 238 EMU rakes of 12 coaches each for deployment across the Mumbai suburban network. Officials said the combined induction of additional 12-car and new 15-car rakes will play a crucial role in improving capacity, safety and commuter experience in the country’s financial capital.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/