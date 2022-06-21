Mumbai: Decline in doubling days, TPR, weekly growth rate of COVID-19 cases | File Image

In a relieving sign, the city’s test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 13 per cent on Monday as compared to Sunday’s 14 per cent. In another encouraging trend, the doubling days have dropped to 374 on Monday, while the weekly growth rate plunged to 0.187 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, the city reported 1,310 Covid cases, increasing the total count to 10,95,954. While, the deathtoll rose to 19,585, with two deaths in the same time period. Now, the figure of active cases stands at 14,089. “A 94- year-old female with hypertension and heart disease and a 40-year-old female with diabetes mellitus and hypertension died in the last 24 hours,” said a doctor.

Maharashtra also witnessed a huge drop of 41.20 per cent in the daily cases on Monday, with 2,354 new infections and two fatalities. Now, the state’s tally has surged to 79,38,103, with 1,47,888 deaths.

Senior health officer from the civic health department said though the hospitalization rate is below five per cent, people have to be alert.

“The cases are mild and the majority of themare recovering on their own. But the surge in new infections can only be attributed to people not following Covid norms,” he said.

Even task force members attributed pandemic surge to the laxity of citizens in not following the safety measures.

National Covid Task Force member Dr Rahul Pandit said that there is very less hospitalisation due to which there is no need for panic.

Majority of cases are less severe, requiring minimal hospitalisation, but with high transmission levels, he added.