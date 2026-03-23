 Mumbai: Decline In BEST Bus Services Leads to Long Waiting Hours, Rising Costs, and Increased Dependence on Shared Transport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Decline In BEST Bus Services Leads to Long Waiting Hours, Rising Costs, and Increased Dependence on Shared Transport

Mumbai: Decline In BEST Bus Services Leads to Long Waiting Hours, Rising Costs, and Increased Dependence on Shared Transport

Mumbai is facing a growing public transport challenge as the number of BEST buses declines and routes are reduced. Long waiting times have pushed commuters towards shared rickshaws and taxis, increasing daily travel costs. With lakhs relying on buses, citizens are demanding improved services and better connectivity across the city to ease their daily commute.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, March 23, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fewer BEST Buses, More Share Autos, Daily Commute Gets Costlier | FPJ

Mumbai’s already strained public transport system is facing fresh pressure as the number of BEST buses continues to decline. Over the past few years, nearly 100 bus routes have been shut, leaving thousands of daily commuters with limited options.

Currently, the BEST fleet operates around 2,676 buses, catering to nearly 23 lakh passengers every day. With fewer buses on the road, many routes now see waiting times stretching up to 45 to 50 minutes, disrupting the tightly planned schedules of Mumbaikars.

Read Also
Mumbai News: '121 BEST Bus Drivers Dismissed Or Suspended Over Accidents In Last 4 Years,' Says Dy...
article-image

Long Waits Push Shift to Shared Transport

With buses becoming less frequent and reliable, commuters are increasingly turning to shared rickshaws and taxis. These services have seen a noticeable rise, especially in the eastern and western suburbs, where they operate between railway stations, residential complexes, and office hubs during peak hours.

While these options offer quicker availability, they come at a higher cost. The minimum BEST fare stands at Rs 12, whereas a shared rickshaw ride costs around Rs 15 per passenger and shared taxis range between Rs 20 and Rs 25.

Rising Costs Burden Families

For many families, the shift to shared transport is adding to monthly expenses. Those travelling together for work or education are finding it difficult to manage rising commuting costs, especially when public bus services are no longer dependable.

Passengers waiting at bus stops are often seen coordinating among themselves to share autos or taxis, indicating how the gap in public transport is being filled informally.

Read Also
Mumbai: BEST Commuters Complain About Poor Bus Frequency On Coastal Road; Demand 50-100 Daily Trips
article-image

South Mumbai and Metro Relief

In South Mumbai, shared taxis have become a preferred mode of transport, particularly on routes connecting Churchgate to business districts like Colaba and Nariman Point. Many commuters also choose to walk short distances to railway stations to avoid delays.

Meanwhile, metro services such as the Ghatkopar to Andheri corridor and the CSMT to BKC stretch have provided partial relief, offering faster and more predictable travel options.

Demand for Better Bus Services Grows

With over four and a half lakh rickshaws and nearly 28,000 taxis operating in the city, the reliance on shared transport is clearly rising. However, commuters continue to demand an increase in BEST buses and restoration of key routes, hoping for a more affordable and reliable daily commute.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on