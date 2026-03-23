Mumbai: Decline In BEST Bus Services Leads to Long Waiting Hours, Rising Costs, and Increased Dependence on Shared Transport

Mumbai: Fewer BEST Buses, More Share Autos, Daily Commute Gets Costlier | FPJ

Mumbai’s already strained public transport system is facing fresh pressure as the number of BEST buses continues to decline. Over the past few years, nearly 100 bus routes have been shut, leaving thousands of daily commuters with limited options.

Currently, the BEST fleet operates around 2,676 buses, catering to nearly 23 lakh passengers every day. With fewer buses on the road, many routes now see waiting times stretching up to 45 to 50 minutes, disrupting the tightly planned schedules of Mumbaikars.

Long Waits Push Shift to Shared Transport

With buses becoming less frequent and reliable, commuters are increasingly turning to shared rickshaws and taxis. These services have seen a noticeable rise, especially in the eastern and western suburbs, where they operate between railway stations, residential complexes, and office hubs during peak hours.

While these options offer quicker availability, they come at a higher cost. The minimum BEST fare stands at Rs 12, whereas a shared rickshaw ride costs around Rs 15 per passenger and shared taxis range between Rs 20 and Rs 25.

Rising Costs Burden Families

For many families, the shift to shared transport is adding to monthly expenses. Those travelling together for work or education are finding it difficult to manage rising commuting costs, especially when public bus services are no longer dependable.

Passengers waiting at bus stops are often seen coordinating among themselves to share autos or taxis, indicating how the gap in public transport is being filled informally.

South Mumbai and Metro Relief

In South Mumbai, shared taxis have become a preferred mode of transport, particularly on routes connecting Churchgate to business districts like Colaba and Nariman Point. Many commuters also choose to walk short distances to railway stations to avoid delays.

Meanwhile, metro services such as the Ghatkopar to Andheri corridor and the CSMT to BKC stretch have provided partial relief, offering faster and more predictable travel options.

Demand for Better Bus Services Grows

With over four and a half lakh rickshaws and nearly 28,000 taxis operating in the city, the reliance on shared transport is clearly rising. However, commuters continue to demand an increase in BEST buses and restoration of key routes, hoping for a more affordable and reliable daily commute.

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