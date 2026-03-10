Mumbai News: '121 BEST Bus Drivers Dismissed Or Suspended Over Accidents In Last 4 Years,' Says Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Mumbai, March 9: Severe action, including dismissal, has been taken against 121 bus drivers of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking over the past four years, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the State Council on Monday.

Drivers dismissed and suspended

Of the 121 drivers, 58 were dismissed for accidents caused between 2022 and 2024, Shinde said. The remaining 63 drivers were suspended for other reasons, while 876 others also faced suspension on similar grounds, he added.

The question was raised by Sunil Shinde (Shiv Sena UBT) and 23 other members. The action includes drivers employed directly by BEST as well as those hired through contractor companies, Shinde said.

Training measures to prevent accidents

To prevent the recurrence of accidents, the undertaking has decided to extend the duration of advanced training for drivers operating electric buses. In addition, 200 drivers have been given practical training using a bus-driving simulator system, he said.

BEST officials from the traffic and engineering departments are also monitoring the driving patterns of bus drivers, and appropriate action is taken against those found driving recklessly, Shinde added.

Expansion of midi bus fleet

To reduce accidents on narrow roads, BEST is currently operating 906 midi buses. To further improve services, 1,700 midi buses, including 1,500 under the PM e-Drive scheme and 200 additional buses, will be inducted into the fleet, Shinde said.

The question raised by members also referred to the current state of affairs in BEST and several recent accidents, including one that took place near Bhandup (West) railway station on Dec 29 last year, in which four people were killed and 10 were injured.

Govt freezes issuing autorickshaw permits

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government suspended the issuance of new autorickshaw permits from Monday in a bid to curb rising traffic congestion and urban pollution, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said.

A release from his office said the suspension will remain in force until the state cabinet takes a decision on the criteria for granting new autorickshaw permits.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has advised the Maharashtra government to take a decision on autorickshaw permits based on local conditions in cities with a population of more than five lakh, Sarnaik said.

