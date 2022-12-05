e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Dec 6, a day of enlightenment for young Ambedkarites

They are striving to propagate the legend's teachings and spread a word about his struggles for Dalits

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 06:36 AM IST
article-image
Dr BR Ambedkar | File
Mumbai: As several lakh followers throng Chaityabhumi to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Din which is observed on Dec 6, young Ambedkarites are busy propagating the legend's teachings as well as spreading a word about his struggles for Dalits.

From making a documentary to distributing work based on Dr Ambedkar's legacy, the proponents are striving to accurately depict the historical era of the constitution's architect.

After launching the trailer of the documentary, Chaityabhumi, the film director will be releasing the poster of the same on Monday. The documentary is at the editing stage, and will be released next year.

A PhD student at the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Somnath Waghmare will be releasing the poster of the documentary directed by him and produced by Pa Ranjith.

“Chaityabhumi documentary is about the history, culture and politics of the place. Also, the film deals with public space and its memories in caste context,” said Mr Waghmare.

Underlining that Hindi and Marathi film industry either ignore the Dalit subject or victimise the caste, he further said,“I want show different side of the community from the insider's perspective.” His effort becomes more credible as his thesis is based on the 'Caste and Cultural politics of Marathi Cinema' subject.

Another Ambedkarite, Dr Rewat Kaninde, has planned to distribute 20,000 books on developing scientific temperament among children. “Dr Ambedkar always promoted education and scientific temperament. So, I thought of distributing books that will induce scientific temperament among children.”

“Dr Ambedkar always promoted education and scientific temperament. So, I thought of distributing books that will induce scientific temperament among children.”

Dr Rewat Kaninde

