Mumbai: DB Marg Police & Fire Brigade Save 83-Year-Old Woman Trapped Inside Girgaon Home

83-year-old Meher Parekh | FPJ

An 83-year-old woman from Girgaon was rescued by the DB Marg police officials who was stuck inside her house, helplessly. The incident happened last week when the caretaker reached Meher Parekh’s house for her duty, which starts at 6pm. She rang the bell, and knocked on the door multiple times but Parekh didn’t respond. As her repeated calls were not answered, the caretaker immediately dialled 100 – Mumbai Police control room – and asked for assistance.

Details of the rescue operation

PSI Abhijeet Pawar and his team consisting of a doctor reached the spot – Sattar Sea View, opposite Girgaon Chowpatty, and started to examine the situation. Pawar then alerted the fire brigade officials who soon reached the spot as well and they successfully broke the door open.

Parekh was lying in a semi-conscious state, right next to her bed, said Pawar, who realised that she was experiencing trouble with breathing. After a basic medical aid, provided by the doctor, Parekh was taken to BD Petit Parsee General Hospital at Cumballa Hill – where she is a regular patient. Given she couldn’t walk properly, a wheelchair was arranged to move the woman till the ambulance.

It is suspected that Parekh might have attempted to reach for her medicines when she lost her balance and collapsed inside her house. When the cops entered the house at first, she was crying for help but due to breathlessness, she couldn’t talk.

Parekh is a single woman, and she lives independently at her Girgaon residence. Her distant relative was called and informed about the incident, who reached the hospital, the police said.

Pawar added that his team has instructed the caretaker, neighbours and the building watchmen to contact the police or beat marshals if any such emergencies take place again – for assistance.