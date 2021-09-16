e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:27 AM IST

Mumbai: Day after raids at offices, IT dept reaches Sonu Sood's Home

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Day after raids at offices, IT dept reaches Sonu Sood's Home | File Photo

A day after Income Tax Department conducted a survey at premises in Mumbai linked to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, the agency reached actor's home in Mumbai this morning, NDTV reported.

Income Tax Department had conducted a survey at premises in Mumbai linked to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, said sources on Wednesday.

They said the action is being carried out in at least half a dozen locations in the metropolitan city and Lucknow.

It was not immediately clear if the action was being undertaken at Sood's residence also.

A real estate deal is under the scanner of the department, they said.

The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had recently declared that 48-year-old Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:27 AM IST
