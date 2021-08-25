e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:15 PM IST

Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Milind Soman named in the Mumbai Congress' draft strategy for BMC polls 2022: Reports

The secretary of the Mumbai Congress’ suggested that the party should pick candidates who have a huge following among the youth.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai Congress Secretary Ganesh Yadav has reportedly suggested that the party should declare actors Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood as its mayoral candidates.

As per reports, in a 25-page draft strategy for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Yadav said that the party should declare its mayoral candidate in advance. The secretary of the Mumbai Congress’ recommended that the party should pick candidates who have a huge following among the youth.

Interestingly, he actors named in the draft are all non-political personalities.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. However, he has stayed away from politics.

Actor-model Milind Soman is also a fitness enthusiast and enjoys a huge following.

Meanwhile, Sood has been actively helping the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since last year, Sonu has been working relentlessly to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis. After helping thousands of migrant workers reach home, and arranging different reliefs for critically ill COVID-19 patients and their families, the actor is now working towards providing jobs and promoting small businesses.

Sonu Sood, who has so far denied multiple reports of joining politics, reacted to the reports on Tuesday.

After a account on Twitter stated that Maharashtra Congress is considering Sonu Sood as its Mayor candidate in 2022 Elections, the 'Happy New Year' actor tweeted: "Not true, I am happy as a common man."

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 02:15 PM IST
