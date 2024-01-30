 Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohras Gather At Saifi Masjid To Mark 51st Leader’s Death Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Dawoodi Bohras Gather At Saifi Masjid To Mark 51st Leader’s Death Anniversary

Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohras Gather At Saifi Masjid To Mark 51st Leader’s Death Anniversary

Around 65,000 Dawoodi Bohras from across the country and abroad gathered in Mumbai to pay their respects to the late Syedna who is buried in the Raudat Tahera mausoleum in Bhendi Bazaar

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
article-image

The 53rd leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, addressed community members on Monday at Saifee Masjid to commemorate the death anniversary of his grandfather, the 51st leader of the community, Syedna Taher Saifuddin, who passed away in 1965. Around 65,000 Dawoodi Bohras from across the country and abroad gathered in Mumbai to pay their respects to the late Syedna who is buried in the Raudat Tahera mausoleum in Bhendi Bazaar. Syedna Saifuddin based the sermon on a saying of Prophet Mohammed, which guides Muslims to embrace rifq (kindness and gentleness) in all aspects of their lives. He explained that rifq is the result of humility, coupled with a sound knowledge of how to act appropriately in any given situation. Mustafa Kanchwala, secretary of Anjumane Shiateali, the organisation overseeing Dawoodi Bohra community affairs in Mumbai, said, “It is heartening to see thousands of community members from all parts of the world gather in Mumbai. The sermon delivered by his grandson was broadcast live to 45 community centres.” Tasneem Hakimjiwala, a 48-year-old teacher from Ahmednagar, has never missed attending this occasion since her teenage years. She said, “Every year, I eagerly anticipate this sermon, previously delivered by the 52nd Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin and now by his son. This year’s sermon, emphasising the significance of proper education and leading a helpful life, has inspired me to persist in acquiring and sharing knowledge with a sense of humility and simplicity.” Zainab Nomani, a 23-yearold from Seattle, USA, who has been attending the death anniversary sermon in Mumbai for the past couple of years, said, “Syedna’s advice on appropriate behaviour according to time and place, and its crucial role in achieving success, resonated with me. Syedna Taher Saifuddin was the 51st al-Dai al-Mutlaq of the Dawoodi Bohra community between 1915 and 1965. His leadership saw the community scale new heights in religious and temporal spheres. A scholar, Syedna prioritised education, established academic institutions, and promoted unity and well-being.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Porsche, Audi & Lamborghini Among 41 High-End Supercars Seized During Republic Day...

Mumbai News: Porsche, Audi & Lamborghini Among 41 High-End Supercars Seized During Republic Day...

Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohras Gather At Saifi Masjid To Mark 51st Leader’s Death Anniversary

Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohras Gather At Saifi Masjid To Mark 51st Leader’s Death Anniversary

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Likely To Quit Over State Govt Decision On Maratha Reservation

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Likely To Quit Over State Govt Decision On Maratha Reservation

Bombay HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Plea Of Man For Concealing His Marriage With 5 Women

Bombay HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Plea Of Man For Concealing His Marriage With 5 Women

Mumbai News: Dismissed Police Officer Sachin Vaze Approaches Sessions Court, Seeking Pardon In...

Mumbai News: Dismissed Police Officer Sachin Vaze Approaches Sessions Court, Seeking Pardon In...