Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's former aide Yusuf Bachkana arrested for extortion bid

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested a notorious gangster Yusuf Bachkana for allegedly threatening and demanding ₹ 50 lakh extortion from a Mumbai based developer, Bachkana was once a right-hand man of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Bachkana was taken into custody from a jail in Karnataka where he was serving a life sentence, said police.

In May this year, a developer had approached the crime branch after receiving several extortion calls. The caller threatened him with consequences and demanded extortion of ₹ 50 lakh and asked him whether he wants to complete his projects in Navi Mumbai or not.

Following the complaint an offence was registered at Ghatkopar police station and the investigation was transferred to AEC.

During the investigation it was revealed that Bachkana had made the calls from jail.

The Mumbai police then sought his custody from the court in Karnataka, after it's permission he was brought to Mumbai and produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded him to police custody till 27.

The Mumbai police have also alerted their counterparts in Karnataka after Bachakana was able to access the phone in jail and used it to issue threats.