Mumbai: Dadar Railway Station To Implement Platform Renumbering From Dec 9 For Enhanced Commuter Clarity

In a significant move to address long-standing commuter confusion, Dadar Station, a bustling hub in Mumbai, is set to undergo a platform renumbering initiative starting this Saturday, December 9. The decision, supported by both Western and Central Railways, aims to eliminate perplexity arising from identical platform numbers.

Dadar station currently boasts 14 platforms, seven under Western Railway and seven under Central Railway. The existing platform numbers 1 to 7 on the Central Railway side will be renumbered as 8 to 14, while Western Railway platforms will retain their current numbering.

A senior Central Railway official revealed that this change aims to streamline operations and provide clarity for commuters. Dadar Station is a vital junction, facilitating the operation of nearly 1,050 Western Railway trains and around 900 Central Railway trains daily.

"All preparatory work, including changes in platform indicators, is set to be completed by midnight on December 8, with the new platform numbering system taking effect from December 9," stated an official.

"To assist commuters during the transition, display boards will be strategically placed. A multiline display board on the Western Railway side will provide information on platform-wise Central Railway trains, and a display board for Western Railway trains is planned at the main entrance of the Central Railway section," said Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

"The initiative is expected to enhance the overall commuter experience and operational efficiency at Dadar Station, known for its substantial daily footfall on both Western and Central Railway sections," he added.

The Western Railway platforms (PF no. 1 to PF no. 7) will retain their existing numbers.

There will be a change in numbering of PF numbers of Central railway jurisdiction only.

Existing PF number 1 of CR will now be designated as PF number 8.

Existing PF number 2 has been surrendered for width-widening of existing platform numbers one and will no longer exist.

Existing PF number 3 will be renumbered as PF number 9.

Existing PF number 4 will become PF number 10.

Existing PF number 5 will transform into PF number 11.

Existing PF number 6 will be rebranded as PF number 12.

Existing PF number 7 will be updated to PF number 13.

Existing PF number 8 will take on the new identity of PF number 14.