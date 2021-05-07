Mumbai: Dadar railway station to have ‘family mall’, more likely at other stations

Dadar will be the railway station in Mumbai precincts which will have a shopping mall in the premises. The Western Railway has proposed this to come up on the foot over bridge for which contractor will be appointed soon. This will be called as a ‘family mall’ and expected to come up at other stations too.

This is on the lines of commercial buildings that were built on railway station buildings in Navi Mumbai on Central Railway.

This is part of non-fare revenue from which the WR authorities plan to earn from the same. As per plans along with shopping arcade on the station premises; the private licensee will be allowed to create security booth, reception booth, Passenger waiting area, gaming zone, ATM kiosks, recreation room etc. Tenders for developing, maintaining and operating Family Mall will close on June 7. The licensee will develop and operate for period of 5 years.

“The licensee will be entitled to sub-let whole or part of the allotted space to any person, entity, national or international retail multi-brands and utility services. We are hoping to earn more than Rs 2.08 crore per annum without any capital expenditure,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway.

The location proposed for Family Mall at Dadar is booking office hall on the foot over bridge situated on the first floor of the East side station building measuring 508.46 sq.meters. The concept of Family Mall is basically for value retailing by bringing several multi-brands under one roof keeping in mind the passenger’s need for different products like grocery, apparels, accessories, game-zone, multiplex etc.

Dadar is one of the busiest stations in Mumbai which is surrounded by bustling markets, shopping centers, theatres, gardens, commercial offices and residential colonies around. It connects areas like Shivaji Park, Matunga, Parel, Wadala and other areas around. The officials feel that this mall will be a convenient shopping option for passengers who can shop and take local and long distance trains. Dadar is an interchange station between Central and Western Railway lines.