 Mumbai cyber safe: Woman loses ₹6.8 lakh to fake investment scheme on Instagram account
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai cyber safe: Woman loses ₹6.8 lakh to fake investment scheme on Instagram account

Mumbai cyber safe: Woman loses ₹6.8 lakh to fake investment scheme on Instagram account

The complainant works with a private company in Andheri was promised huge returns within a span of few hours

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai cyber safe: Woman loses ₹6.8 lakh to fake investment scheme on Instagram account | Representative Image

Mumbai: Beware of Instagram posts promising extraordinary returns on investments as it could be a scam. A 23-year-old Nalasopara woman recently came across a post on a friend’s account promising Rs4 lakh within four hours by investing Rs50,000 in bitcoins. The victim fell into the trap and lost Rs6.83 lakh only to realise that her friend’s account has been hacked into.

The complainant works with a private company in Andheri and saw the post on March 7. On clicking on a link, she was directed to a webpage and given a user ID to create a trading account where she instantly saw earnings in dollars. However, she was unable to withdraw her earnings. When all the efforts to communicate with the investment agents failed, she suspected something amiss and confronted her friend’s sister, only to realise that the account was hacked into.

On Sunday, the police registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, identity theft, and cheating by personation by using computer resources, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code Information Technology Act.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Taloja security guard’s Google Pay hacked, ₹2 lakh lost
article-image
10 Tips to avoid online banking fraud

10 Tips to avoid online banking fraud | FPJ

Mumbai police cautions citizens

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police, the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Retired journo from Mira-Bhayandar duped of ₹7.44 lakh on pretext of clearing...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad PMAY tender fraud: ED claims winner lacked financial capability to take on project

Aurangabad PMAY tender fraud: ED claims winner lacked financial capability to take on project

Mumbai cyber safe: Woman loses ₹6.8 lakh to fake investment scheme on Instagram account

Mumbai cyber safe: Woman loses ₹6.8 lakh to fake investment scheme on Instagram account

Mumbai: Andheri West and Gundavali metro stations have the highest footfalls

Mumbai: Andheri West and Gundavali metro stations have the highest footfalls

Mumbai: Hiccup-free NEP, seven new buildings promised in MU’s 811 crore budget

Mumbai: Hiccup-free NEP, seven new buildings promised in MU’s 811 crore budget

European countries see India as promising; hail skill, high tech coming out of country at EU-India...

European countries see India as promising; hail skill, high tech coming out of country at EU-India...