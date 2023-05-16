Mumbai Cyber Safe: Woman loses ₹3.47 lakh to promise of Netflix job

The Samata Nagar police station have registered a first information report against two unknown people for duping a job aspirant of ₹3.47 lakh under the pretext of providing her a job in Netflix.

In her complaint filed on May 12, Mihika Ghiyani said that she was searching for jobs online in April when she came across an Instagram page which featured an advert that Netflix was hiring. She eagerly contacted the number mentioned there.

How the victim was lured by the fraudster

A person answered the call and introduced himself as Tarun Taneja, the “executive HR” of the company and trapped her by saying that she would be paid ₹4,500 daily.

He then asked her whether she had a “cine card”, Ghiyani denied, after which Taneja demanded ₹849 to get the card for her. Ghiyani obliged and paid the amount, Taneja then directed one Jatin Bhatia to assist her further.

Bhatia told her that she needs to pay ₹4,500 as a “security step” and added that the amount would be refunded.

With the promise of reimbursement, he kept taking money from the complainant under different pretexts.

Victim realised the fraud after paying ₹3.47 lakh

After paying Rs3.47 lakh and not receiving a refund of a single rupee, Ghiyani finally realised that she had been duped. Later, the fraudsters switched off their phones, said the police, adding that they might have impersonated someone else’s identity.

Mumbai Cyber Safe:

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.