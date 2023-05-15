Mumbai Cyber Safe: Fraudster dupes psychologist of ₹9.37 lakh

Representative image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old psychologist lost ₹9.37 lakh after falling prey to a cyber fraud of liking YouTube videos. In her complaint filed at the N M Joshi Marg police station, Dr Vamakshi Painter said that she received a message from an unknown WhatsApp number on May 9. The sender offered her the part-time job of liking YouTube videos in lieu of which she was promised ₹50 per video.

Fraudster says bigger the deposit, higher the returns

Subsequently, the fraudster forwarded her three links on WhatsApp and even transferred ₹150 to Painter, after she liked the videos. Next day, she earned ₹600 in this manner. The aggrieved was then asked to create an account on a website and the link of it was sent to her on WhatsApp. Painter eagerly complied and was then briefed that she can now take up the tasks by investing amounts in the range of ₹1,000-₹2 lakh. The fraudster further trapped her, saying bigger the deposit, higher the returns.

With time, painter kept increasing the investment

Initially, she 'invested' ₹1,000 and received ₹3,000 in returns which reflected in her account. Buoyed by the earnings, Painter kept on increasing the investment amount and deposited a total of ₹9.37 lakh. A rude shock came in when she decided to withdraw her returns, but the fraudster started giving evasive replies and later went incommunicado.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.