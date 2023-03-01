Mumbai Cyber Safe: How scammers are committing online banking fraud with fake KYC update SMSes

Scamsters are on the prowl with fake SMS and mails asking bank customers to update PAN for KYC. The messages claim bank customers need to complete KYC updates in order to avoid getting their accounts blocked.

A link to a site is provided in the text that the customers are asked to update their Aadhaar or PAN card details on. If the customer submits the details, a one-time password (OTP) is generated, which, if shared on the site, the customer stands to lose money from his bank account.

Banks warning customers of fake SMSes

Leading banks have warned customers to report such fake SMS (short messaging service) asking to update their Permanent Account Number (PAN) details on scam online links.

The scam message posing to be from reputed banks reads: "DEAR USER, Your A/C will be blocked today. update PANCARD for KYC. verify your account login with NetBanking kyc Click here http://surl.li/fdepy.”

Scammers using various methods to obtain personal info

According to Mumbai Police Cyber Crime cell under crime Branch, social engineering and psychological tricks are commonly used for collection of sensitive information. In this case, the modus operandi is simple with fake messages circulated under the pretext of collecting know-you-customer (KYC) details for the bank. Cyber criminals carry out phishing and smishing attacks for identity theft and illegal bank transactions.

How people are being fooled

“People often fall into a trap when they click on a malicious link that solicits banking information, leading to unauthorised transactions. Bank customers should follow safe practices to prevent such attacks and should report any suspicious text messages containing urgent personal or financial information requests to authorities,” explained DCP Balsingh Rajput.

Fake SMS asking customers to update PAN, Aadhaar

Another cyber cyber expert Parth Desai claimed that the viral SMS had been doing the rounds for the past several days. “I have received many calls and enquiries regarding the credibility of the message. I have instructed the customers not to open the link to the site and provide their Aadhaar or PAN card details. These fraudsters do not know the actual bank account numbers of customers. They just send the customer a random message and, the unsuspecting customer provides the details,” he added.

Some of the steps to to avoid unauthorised banking transactions:

Do not share personal or financial information over text messages.

Do not click on any suspicious links sent through SMS.

For KYC updates, visit the bank branch or refer to its official website.

Protect your mobile phone with a strong password or biometric authentication.

Lock your SIM card with a PIN to avoid misuse, and in case of loss or theft, block the card immediately.

Never store your bank account number or PIN on the phone.

Install anti-virus software.

Mumbai Police Disclaimer:

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police, the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.

“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput.