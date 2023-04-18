Mumbai Cyber Safe: Elderly woman loses ₹1.3 crore to crypto fraud in Rabale

Navi Mumbai: A 63-year-old woman lost ₹1.3 crore to cyber fraudsters while making an investment in cryptocurrency. The victim came to know about the investment and invested for a good return; however, ended up losing money.

Text message on Telegram with link

The complainant received a message on a Telegram with a link. She clicked on the same and started her investment with ₹50,000 for a 30% return. The victim used to talk almost every day with Uma Chander Nanda, who claimed to be from the video promotion club company and with his guidance, she invested ₹1.3 crore from March 8 to April 4. She transferred money through her two bank accounts.

As per her chatting with cyber fraudsters, she was supposed to get a total of ₹1.9 crore.

On April 10, when she enquired about her return, the cyber fraudster deleted all chats on Telegram. The victim realised that she was cheated, and approached the Rabale police station and lodged a complaint.

The police registered a case against four unidentified persons for cheating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.