Mumbai: Cyber crooks dupe retired cop of ₹1 lakh

A 62-year-old retired police official lost Rs 99,860 despite not sharing any details of his credit card. The police suspect that someone might have stolen his card details and then made the illegal transaction. The Rabale police have registered an FIR last week.

According to the police, the complainant- Daji Ravrane, 62, received a call around 3.30 am from a landline number who introduced himself as customer care from the bank. The executive from the bank enquired if Ravrane had opted for two transactions from his credit card. However, he declined having made any transaction following his request, the bank executive blocked the card.

“The complainant then checked his phone and realized that he had received two text messages with OTPs for two separate transactions. The first one was for a transaction of Rs 99,860 and the second one was for another transaction of Rs 28,190,” said an official from Rabale police station. Since he has blocked the card, the second transaction could not be executed.

Later, Ravrane approached the customer care of the bank. However, he did not get any solution to the fraud. He then approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police booked the accused under relevant sections of the IT Act and are now investigating the case.