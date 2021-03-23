Mumbai: Metal sheet used for Metro construction falls on Western Express Highway near Kandivali, contractor booked

A big metal sheet used for the Mumbai Metro construction by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) fell on the Western Express Highway (WEH) near Kandivali (E) on Tuesday evening, where nobody was hurt. Samta Nagar Police booked the MMRDA contractor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing an act endangering life or personal safety of others.
The incident occurred at around 4.15pm on Tuesday, near Mahindra bridge on the WEH, when a social activist Shravan Tiwari was on his way out in his car, and the red metal roofing sheet fell from Metro poll number 143 on the road. "I was saved by a couple of seconds, but had it fallen a little ahead, it would've turned fatal for many bikers riding on the road. The sheet, over 24x5 feet long, fell from over 45 feet height," said Tiwari.
Tiwari then stopped his car and called on the contractor, engineers present at the spot, where the Metro work is underway. Soon policemen from Samta Nagar police station were also called on the spot, following which a case against the MMRDA contractor was lodged under section 336 of the IPC for act endangering life or personal safety of others.
The contractor had allegedly not provided any safety precautions to hold the sheets in place, ensuring security and safety of others. Police officials, when revisited the spot for inspection, saw over 50 such metal sheets kept on the pillar, at over 45ft height, which could have flown down with strong winds on the road.
When contacted R A Rajeev, MMRDA Commissioner, he said, "We are investigating the matter. Director (projects) has been asked to submit the report with regards to the incident. The concerned contractor/agency will be penalised accordingly. In case there is someone hurt due to this incident we will direct the concerned contractor/ agency to compensate."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)