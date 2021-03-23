Mumbai: Metal sheet used for Metro construction falls on Western Express Highway near Kandivali, contractor booked

Tiwari then stopped his car and called on the contractor, engineers present at the spot, where the Metro work is underway. Soon policemen from Samta Nagar police station were also called on the spot, following which a case against the MMRDA contractor was lodged under section 336 of the IPC for act endangering life or personal safety of others.

The contractor had allegedly not provided any safety precautions to hold the sheets in place, ensuring security and safety of others. Police officials, when revisited the spot for inspection, saw over 50 such metal sheets kept on the pillar, at over 45ft height, which could have flown down with strong winds on the road.

When contacted R A Rajeev, MMRDA Commissioner, he said, "We are investigating the matter. Director (projects) has been asked to submit the report with regards to the incident. The concerned contractor/agency will be penalised accordingly. In case there is someone hurt due to this incident we will direct the concerned contractor/ agency to compensate."