Mumbai Customs Seizes Over ₹6.46 Crore Worth Of Gold And Diamonds In Recent Crackdowns |

Mumbai: During 19-21 April, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 6.815 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 4.44 Cr and Diamonds valued at Rs 2.02 Cr total amounting Rs 6.46 Cr across 13 cases.

Diamonds were found concealed in noodle packets whereas gold was found concealed on the body of the pax, in the rectum, in the baggage of pax and inside the undergarments worn by the pax. Four pax were arrested.

A foreign national, travelling from Colombo to Mumbai was intercepted and found carrying 24KT Gold bars and a cut piece, with total net weight of 321 grams, concealed inside her undergarments.

Ten Indian nationals travelling from Dubai (02), Abu Dhabi (02), Bahrain (01), Doha (01), Riyadh (01), Muscat (01), Bangkok (01) and Singapore (01) were intercepted and found carrying 6.199 Kgs gold, valued at Rs 4.04 Cr concealed in rectum, on body and inside Baggage. Three pax were arrested.

In an interesting case, an Indian National travelling from Mumbai to Bangkok was intercepted and found smuggling the diamonds concealed in packets of noodles inside his trolley bag. Natural loose diamonds 254.71 cts & Lab grown diamonds 977.98 cts valued at Rs 2.02 Cr were recovered. The pax was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.