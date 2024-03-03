 Mumbai: Customs Seize USD 34,500 Concealed In Diesel Tank From Fishing Trawler At Sea
Mumbai: Customs Seize USD 34,500 Concealed In Diesel Tank From Fishing Trawler At Sea

The seizure of foreign currency occurred during a patrol on Thursday night near Khandheri in the Arabian Sea.

Dharmesh Thakkar March 03, 2024
Mumbai Preventive Customs seized a significant consignment of foreign currencies from a fishing trawler during marine patrolling in the high seas off Mumbai.

The fishing trawler was intercepted by the marine preventive wing of Mumbai Customs. The seizure of foreign currency occurred during a patrol on Thursday night near Khandheri in the Arabian Sea.

Customs sleuths intercepted the suspicious trawler with seven crew members on board. Upon rummaging the vessel, they discovered 2000 litres of diesel and USD 34,500 concealed in the trawler's diesel tank.

Customs officials confiscated the foreign currency and transported the trawler to Mumbai for further questioning of the crew.

