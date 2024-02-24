Mumbai: Airport Commissionerate, Customs Seize 4.65 Kg Gold In 3 Days

On 21-23 February 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III seized over 4.65 Kgs gold valued at Rs 2.49 Crore across 12 different cases.

Case 1,2

Two Foreign Nationals, travelling from Muscat to Mumbai vide Oman Air Flight WY 203 were intercepted based on APIS profiling across 2 different cases and 24 KT Gold dust in wax(4), 22 KT Gold Jewellery(6) collectively weighing 1210.00 grams(net) were recovered. Gold dust in wax was found concealed in the rectum and Gold Jewellery was found concealed on the body of the pax.

Case 3

An Indian National, travelling from Muscat to Mumbai vide Oman Air Flight WY 203 was intercepted based on APIS profiling and 24 KT Gold wire(Rhodium plated), 24 KT Gold dust in wax(2), 24 KT Gold dust in Ash(1) collectively weighing 434.00 grams (net) were recovered. Gold wire was found concealed in the frame of check-in luggage, Gold dust in wax and Gold dust in ash were found concealed in the clothes worn by the pax.

Case 4,5

Two Indian Nationals, travelling from Sharjah to Mumbai vide Air Arabia Flight G9 405 were intercepted across 2 different cases and 24 KT Gold dust in cloth collectively weighing 950.00 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the pax.

Case 6,7

Two Foreign Nationals, travelling from Sharjah to Mumbai vide Air Arabia Flight G9 405 were intercepted across 2 different cases and 24 KT Gold Jewellery(14) collectively weighing 579.00 grams(net) was found concealed in check-in and cabin bag.

Case 8

An Indian National, travelling from Jeddah to Mumbai vide Flynas Flight XY 609 was intercepted based on screening on BSM machine and 24 KT Gold pcs(5) collectively weighing 500.660 grams(net) was found concealed in the dry iron kept in hand bag carried by the pax.

Case 9,10

Two Indian Nationals, travelling from Riyadh to Mumbai vide Flynas Flight XY 321 were intercepted across 2 different cases and 24 KT Gold Jewellery(2) collectively weighing 466.00 grams(net) was found concealed on the body of the pax.

Case 11

An Indian National, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai vide Spicejet Flight SG 60 was intercepted and 24 KT Gold dust in cloth, 22 KT Crude Gold bracelet collectively weighing 270.00 grams(net) were recovered. Gold dust in cloth was found concealed in the clothes worn by the pax and Gold bracelet was found concealed on the body of the pax.

Case 12

An Indian National, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai vide Air India Flight AI 984 was intercepted and 24 KT Crude Gold chain weighing 250.00 grams (net) was found concealed in the clothes worn by the pax.