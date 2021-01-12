Mumbai: Customs find gold worth Rs 73 lakh hidden beneath aircraft seat at Mumbai Airport

Gold bars worth ₹73 lakh were found underneath a seat of an aircraft at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday.

According to the customs, the gold was hidden in a hollow pipe beneath a seat, but was traced only after the aircraft landed in the city from Dubai via Kannur.

The customs rummaged through the aircraft upon its arrival when they recovered the unclaimed gold. Authorities are investigating to ascertain about the suspected passengers and who was to retrieve the hidden gold. The search led to the recovery of 14 gold bars, collectively weighing 1,633 grams, which were concealed in a black pouch attached to the pipe.