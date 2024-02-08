 Mumbai: Customs Destroys 14,000 Kg Drugs Worth Crores Through Incineration
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Customs Destroys 14,000 Kg Drugs Worth Crores Through Incineration

Mumbai: Customs Destroys 14,000 Kg Drugs Worth Crores Through Incineration

The drugs included 13860 kilograms of liquorice roots soaked in Heroine and 86.5 kilograms of hydroponic weed/ganja.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
article-image

Disposal of around 14000 kilogram of Narcotics was initiated by the Preventive Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs Zone III by way of incineration at a waste disposal facility at Taloja on Wednesday. The drugs included 13860 kilograms of liquorice roots soaked in Heroine and 86.5 kilograms of hydroponic weed/ganja which were seized by the Mumbai Zonal Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials in separate cases.

"The seized drugs are destroyed by way of incineration as per the Hazardous & Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, at Common Hazardous Waste Treatment Storage & Disposal Facility, Taloja. After the drugs are seized, they are kept  in the government maalkhaanas or warehouses. Disposal process is defined in the NDPS Act and in the police escort, the drugs are taken to the facility where it has to be destroyed. After securing permission from the MPCB, the drugs are burnt in the incinerator and the destruction process does not cause any pollution," said an official.

The official added, "Government of India has issued directives that speedy disposal of the seized drugs needs to be done so that instances of pilferage, theft and loss are avoided."

Last year, the Mumbai Customs Zone-1 department had incinerated a total of 244.905 kilograms of contraband valued at approximately Rs 1515 crores. In July last year, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah chaired the Regional Conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security’ in New Delhi.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Around 1 kg Of MD Drugs Worth ₹2.04 Cr Seized In Andheri; 2 Held
article-image

During the Conference, under the leadership of the Union Home Minister, drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore, was destroyed in various parts of the country by NCB in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has adopted a ’Zero Tolerance’ policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi’s Wife, Son Seek Pre-Arrest Bail In Disproportionate...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Rajan Salvi’s Wife, Son Seek Pre-Arrest Bail In Disproportionate...

Mumbai Crime: Husband Arrested In Wife's Murder In Kanjur Marg; Shocking Details Of Tragic Love...

Mumbai Crime: Husband Arrested In Wife's Murder In Kanjur Marg; Shocking Details Of Tragic Love...

Mumbai: BMC Gains CRZ Clearances For Versova-Madh Cable-Stayed Bridge

Mumbai: BMC Gains CRZ Clearances For Versova-Madh Cable-Stayed Bridge

Mumbai: MRVC Completes 46% Work In Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor Project, 2 Km Tunnel Excavation...

Mumbai: MRVC Completes 46% Work In Panvel-Karjat Suburban Corridor Project, 2 Km Tunnel Excavation...

Mumbai: Customs Destroys 14,000 Kg Drugs Worth Crores Through Incineration

Mumbai: Customs Destroys 14,000 Kg Drugs Worth Crores Through Incineration