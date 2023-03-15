Mumbai Customs corruption case: CBI files 3 fresh FIRs against accused officers, agents

File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday lodged three more FIRs in the Mumbai Customs corruption case.

Customs Superintendents Dinesh Kumar, Keshav Pandhi and Kumar Alok have been booked along with freight forwarding and collection agent Deepak Parekh and Ashish Kamdar for claiming duty exemptions under the Transfer of Residence scam using passports of workers employed in the Gulf but returning home after 2 years.

During search at the residence of one of the accused Deepak Parekh, documents containing records of cash and banking transactions with several people, including some Customs Officers, were seized.

How the accused committed the crime

The seized documents revealed that in 2021, Keshav Pandhi entered into a criminal conspiracy with Ashish Kamdar, Deepak Parekh and unknown public servants of Customs with the intent to cause a wrongful loss to the government, exchequer and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

In furtherance of the said criminal conspiracy, dutiable goods were imported under the "transfer of residence" provision by the accused and the same were given "out of charge" by Pandhi.

Exploitation of Transfer of Residence provision

When Deepak Parekh was examined about these transactions, he revealed details about them. He revealed that his nephew, Ashish Kamdar, also works with him and both of them together deal in clearing of household items under provision of Transfer of Residence (TR) using various CHA licenses, like that of M/s. Mukadam Freight Systems Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Daroowala Bros. & Co.

It was revealed during the investigation that the said clearing agents procure passports from various persons, who have lived abroad for more than two years, and use them for clearing consignments.

