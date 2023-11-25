Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police Arrest 5 In ₹4.35 Cr EPFO Scam Targeting Senior Citizen | Representational Image

Cuffe Parade Police have arrested five accused in a case of cheating a female senior citizen of Rs 4.35 crore by luring her to get Rs 11 crore from EPFO (Employers Provident Fund Organisation). The news of the fraud with the woman was published by FPJ on October 26.

Case details

According to the information received from the police, a woman named Abaaj Hirjikaka (71) had given a complaint to the police that a woman had lured her and then threatened her and took about Rs 4.35 crore from her.

On October 25, the police received a complaint in this matter. While investigating the matter, the Cuffe Parade police arrested a total of five accused and also recovered approximately Rs 44 lakh.

The police first arrested the accused Vasant Sharma, alias Sanjay Kumar Upreti (58), and Hemant Sharma (26) in this case. Both of them are residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police arrested both of them from Sector 63 of Noida.

During the interrogation of these two, three more accused were arrested, including Gautam Gopal Verma (36), Rahmatullah Khan (46), and Akhtar Hussain (19) from Delhi. Verma is from Ghaziabad, while Khan and Hussain are from Gorakhpur.

43 Debit cards seized from accused

Police said that a total of 43 debit cards have been seized from the arrested accused. The money trail of the money that Hirjikaka had transferred to the bank account mentioned by her also had to be checked so that the remaining money could be recovered.

Hirjika had complained to the police that a woman named Bhardwaj had called her and said that in the year 2004, her husband had deposited Rs 4 lakh in her PF account, which has now become Rs 11 crore. The woman had taken Rs 4.35 crore from Hirjikaka by luring her to get Rs 11 crore.

This woman first lured Hirjikaka to get Rs 11 crore, but later the accused kept taking money from Hirjikaka by threatening to close her and her husband's bank account.