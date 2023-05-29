Mumbai: CSMT Police lays trap for mobile thief, culprit arrested

Virar Police nab notorious mobile thief | FPJ Correspondent

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway police have apprehended a 32-year-old man for stealing a smartphone worth 2 lakh. As per the railway police, the accused stole the phone from the ladies first class compartment and sold it to someone else. According to the RPF, the authorities filed an FIR on May 25 against an unknown accused for allegedly stealing the phone. The police started to act swiftly and checked the CCTV footage of various platforms and identified the suspect.

Trap laid by Mumbai Police

Accordingly on May 26, with inputs from reliable sources, the police laid a trap on platform no 1 and 2 at the CSMT and apprehended the accused.

The man, identified as Devilal Chauhan (32), confessed that he had sold the phone to one Hemraj Bansiwal for 30,000. The police have seized the phone.A case has been registered against Chauhan under the IPC 379 (Punishment for theft).