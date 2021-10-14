Mumbai cruise drugs bust: Qaidi No N956, Aryan Khan, gets to make video call to parents Shah Rukh and Gauri

Superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan, who had been thus far kept in the Arthur Road jail’s ‘quarantine cell,’ has been shifted to normal barracks after an RT-PCR test. His ‘undertrial’ tag number in jail is N956.

Qaidi number N956 had momentary relief after he was allowed to make a video call from the jail phone to his parents, as per the high court order. Sources said, "Aryan spoke with his mother Gauri Khan and his father. It was a formal call where they asked him about his well-being. The calls were allowed to all the six accused in the narcotics case."

According to N B Vayachal, Superintendent of Arthur Road jail, all the six accused have been sent to separate barracks.

The buzz was that Aryan was subsisting on biscuits in the jail. But sources in the prison department scotched the claim and said, "Aryan, Arbaz and the four others are enjoying the food provided by the jail authorities. In keeping with the jail manual, all of them have received a money order of Rs 4,500 each from their parents. They can use the cash to obtain snacks, juice, a special vegetable ‘sabji’ and other food items from the jail canteen," said the sources.

"We are taking all security precautions to keep Aryan and the other accused safe. However, no special treatment is being given to him or others," said an official from the prison department.

