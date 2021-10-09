Mumbai cruise drug bust: After nearly 8 hours of questioning, NCB again summons film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it on October 11

After nearly 8 hours of questioning, NCB has again summoned film Bollywood producer Imtiyaz Khatri Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it on October 11 in Mumbai cruise drug bust.

Continuing its swoop on Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today earlier in the day conducted raids on the home and office of Imtiya Khatri in connection with the rave party operation of October 2, officials said here on Saturday.

The raids which started early on Saturday in Bandra, followed the revelation of Khatri's alleged involvement during the interrogation of some of the accused persons arrested earlier by the NCB.

Khatri's name had also cropped up during the investigations into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year for allegedly supplying drugs to him and other film personalities.

The latest action - details of which are not available - came in the ongoing probe into the rave party busted aboard the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise last Saturday (October 2) when the NCB apprehended 8 persons including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, sparking of a huge sensation.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: After nearly 8 hours of questioning today, NCB again summons film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it on Monday in the drugs-on-cruise case https://t.co/bzHxWxBTDg — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai's Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Meanwhile, NCB, Mumbai zone Director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday that the NCB and the prosecution will attempt to take the cruise ship raid case to reach a logical conclusion.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 08:35 PM IST