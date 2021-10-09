NCB summons Aryan Khan's driver for questioning in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday (October 9) summoned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's driver for questioning in connection with Mumbai cruise drug bust case.

According to ANI, the central agency is currently questioning the star kid's driver after he was arrested in an alleged drugs case.

This also comes a day after a court refused Aryan Khan's bail in the drug seizure case and was sent to the Arthur Road prison.

Reportedly, the NCB has recorded the statement of the driver who drove Aryan and his friends to the cruise ship that was headed for Goa from Mumbai.

Along with Aryan, five other men arrested in the case were sent to the same jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were reportedly sent to Byculla women's prison. Aryan and others are likely to spend the weekend in quarantine cells of the two prisons.

Meanwhile, NCB detained one more drug peddler during a raid in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai on Friday night, in connection with the Cruise ship raid case.

According to NCB, the detained person has alleged links with Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan.

Earlier today, NCB said that the raids are being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Imtiaz Khatri is a son of a Mumbai-based builder. He allegedly has connections with several Bollywood personalities and he has also been previously accused of supplying drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's case by Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 04:49 PM IST