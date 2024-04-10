Mumbai: CRPF Marks 59th Valour Day, Honors Martyrs Of 1965 War At Sardar Post |

Mumbai:

On Tuesday, the 59th Valour Day was observed by the CRPF in remembrance of one of the deadliest and bravest wars ever fought by Indian soldiers. The inspector general of CRPF western command Shashikant Upadhyay and DIG Ram Singh paid their tributes to the martyred soldiers at Sardar Post in the Great Rann of Kutch. Officers of the Border Security Force and Rapid Action Force also paid their respects to the brave souls.

On April 9, 1965, a Pakistani brigade attacked India at the Sardar Post, which was guarded by a single battalion of the CRPF. Never in the history of military battles, a handful of policemen had fought back a full-fledged infantry brigade but the 2nd battalion of CRPF bravely defended the Indian territory for 12 hours and also eliminated 34 Pakistani soldiers. Four soldiers of the Pakistani brigade were also caught alive in this combat whereas six CRPF soldiers had attained martyrdom.

This battle was the primary reason the union government felt the need of a centrally controlled border security force, resulting in the constitution of BSF in December 1965. Since then, the paramilitary force has been celebrating April 9 as Valour Day to commemorate one of the bravest combat and remember the martyrs of the war.

Every year, the principal event for Valour Day is observed at the Sardar Post situated right on the international border in the Great Rann of Kutch whereas a secondary event is organised at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi.

Offering his tributes to the martyrs at the Sardar Post, S.K. Upadhyay, IG CRPF western command, said, “It is an important day for the entire nation and especially for us. The origin of Valour Day is from Sardar post itself as a small company fought against an entire brigade. We celebrate this day so that our tale of bravery inspires all the officers in the country and also carry forward our legacy of courage.”