FPJ Cyber Secure: Scammers Use Fake Facebook Profiles, Claiming CRPF Transfers, Deceive Victims

In response to a politician's complaint, Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against an individual for setting up a fraudulent Facebook account and soliciting funds from his acquaintances. The perpetrator crafted a counterfeit profile under the guise of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Vibhag Pramukh, falsely claiming to be in distress and requesting money from unsuspecting individuals.

According to the information received from Charkop Police, the complainant Dinesh Salvi is the Vibhag Pramukh of MNS and keeps doing social work in the area. The unknown accused created an account in the name of Ashish by posting Salvi's photo and described himself as Salvi's friend Ashish Kumar.

The accused told people that he was working in CRPF and had been transferred. Due to transfer, he is selling the furniture in his house. In whose name he also demanded money. Some people also sent money but when they did not receive the goods, they felt that they had been cheated.

When people did not get the furniture after paying, they called Salvi and informed him about it, then Salvi complained to the police.