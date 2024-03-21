 FPJ Cyber Secure: Scammers Use Fake Facebook Profiles, Claiming CRPF Transfers, Deceive Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Scammers Use Fake Facebook Profiles, Claiming CRPF Transfers, Deceive Victims

FPJ Cyber Secure: Scammers Use Fake Facebook Profiles, Claiming CRPF Transfers, Deceive Victims

The accused told people that he was working in CRPF and had been transferred.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image

In response to a politician's complaint, Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against an individual for setting up a fraudulent Facebook account and soliciting funds from his acquaintances. The perpetrator crafted a counterfeit profile under the guise of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Vibhag Pramukh, falsely claiming to be in distress and requesting money from unsuspecting individuals. 

According to the information received from Charkop Police, the complainant Dinesh Salvi is the Vibhag Pramukh of MNS and keeps doing social work in the area. The unknown accused created an account in the name of Ashish by posting Salvi's photo and described himself as Salvi's friend Ashish Kumar.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: SoBo Businessman Loses ₹50K As Fake Cop Threatens Rape Case Against Son
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure |

The accused told people that he was working in CRPF and had been transferred. Due to transfer, he is selling the furniture in his house. In whose name he also demanded money.  Some people also sent money but when they did not receive the goods, they felt that they had been cheated.

When people did not get the furniture after paying, they called Salvi and informed him about it, then Salvi complained to the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Lizard Found In Sambar Served During School Lunch, 30 Students Rushed To Clinic

Mumbai: Lizard Found In Sambar Served During School Lunch, 30 Students Rushed To Clinic

Mumbai: Customs Initiates Website Security Audit After Hacking Incident, Invites Bids For Assessment

Mumbai: Customs Initiates Website Security Audit After Hacking Incident, Invites Bids For Assessment

FPJ Cyber Secure: Scammers Use Fake Facebook Profiles, Claiming CRPF Transfers, Deceive Victims

FPJ Cyber Secure: Scammers Use Fake Facebook Profiles, Claiming CRPF Transfers, Deceive Victims

Mumbai: BMC Collects ₹100 Crore Property Tax In A Single Day

Mumbai: BMC Collects ₹100 Crore Property Tax In A Single Day

Nowruz Celebrations In Mumbai: A Tapestry Of Cultural Traditions Unfolds

Nowruz Celebrations In Mumbai: A Tapestry Of Cultural Traditions Unfolds