Mumbai: Crooks target kids playing online games, Cyber cautions public

Amidst the rise in cases of cyber crime, a pattern has surfaced, where a number of scamsters have targeted kids playing online games on mobile phones. The accused people exploit the gaming software vulnerabilities and make sure they are rightly exposed to the teens, who are made to share images and documents for a further con set up, said a Maharashtra Cyber official. Police have also issued an advisory to caution the public.

According to a recent report, Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have played games for three consecutive hours or more. Taking advantage of this trend, cyber criminals have sneaked their way into these games on mobiles, wherein they embed fake websites and suspicious links in a desperate attempt to dupe people, especially teens.

In an advisory, Maharashtra Cyber stated that cyber criminals exploit various software vulnerabilities of these online games and redirect the users to the fake website, similar to one of the online game manufacturers. "In some cases, the users are directed to fake websites where images and other documents are also taken away by the crooks, which could be used for any malicious intent or purposes. Cyber criminals ensure that the vulnerabilities in the gaming sites or applications are appropriately exposed and utilised for their benefits," said an official.

Police have advised parents to keep a close vigil on their children's online/gaming activity and ensure that whatever their kids are engaging in is safe and authentic. Parents have also been advised to not share or save their banking passwords with their children on their phones, as it could lead to misuse.