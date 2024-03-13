Mumbai: Crooks Illegally Withdraw ₹68 Crore From Tourism Department Account

Crooks Illegally Withdraw ₹68 Crore From Tourism Department Account | Representational pic

Mumbai: Police have filed a case against four people for illegally withdrawing Rs 68 lakh from the bank account of the Maharashtra State Tourism Department between February 13 and 17. The chief suspect made a fake cheque and deposited it in the Bank of Maharashtra, which cleared it, the police said. The money has been transferred to the bank accounts of four people, officials said.

The chief accounts officer of the department, Vitthal Sude, filed a complaint with the police. During the initial investigation, the police found that an unidentified individual had forged the cheque. He affixed a fake department stamp and deposited the cheque in the bank,

An offiial stated that the accused had placed the cheque in various banks in Kolkata. An FIR has been filed against the four individuals in whose names the cheque was deposited.

The official mentioned that the department holds an account with the Bank of Maharashtra. The cheque, cleared in the Bank of Kolkata bears the same number as the one cleared in the Bank of Maharashtra.

According to the police officer, the same cheque number has been cleared twice. The FIR has been registered at Marine Drive Police Station.