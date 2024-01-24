Mumbai Crime: Woman's Dead Body Found At GTB Nagar Station, Unidentified Corpses Found At Dadar Chowpatty & Bhaucha Dhakka

Pune: Thai Massage Center Raided In Narhe, Social Security Cell Busts Sex Racket |

A woman in her 30s was found dead at the GTB Nagar Railway station premises on Wednesday. Police suspect that she was stabbed to death using a sharp object before being dumped at the spot. Last week, another unknown body was found at Dadar Chowpatty, a man in his 30s.

According to Antop Hill police, who are probing the matter in the first case said that the woman must be between 32 and 35 years of age. “The body was found below the railway bridge at an isolated place located behind a ticket counter which is not in use. People don’t go in that place hence making it an isolated place with some debris,” said an official.

“The unknown woman had stab marks on her body which makes it clear that she was stabbed using a sharp object, but the weapon has not been located yet,” he added. The forensics were asked to examine the spot to obtain any clues, police said.

In the second case, an unknown male body was found washed ashore at the Dadar Chowpatty beach. According to the police, the body was noticed by locals on January 18. He is suspected to be between the ages of 30 to 35, and he had two tattoos on his body which said ‘Jyoti’ in English and ‘Ranjana’ in Marathi – on his arms. Based on preliminary investigation and postmortem reports, the body is suspected to be in the sea for more than three to four days before it washed ashore.

In the third case, on January 22, the body of an unidentified woman was found in the bushes near Bhaucha Dhakka, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sewri police. The body was in a completely decomposed state and is suspected to be six to seven days old. In all the cases, missing complaints are being checked to match the bodies found.