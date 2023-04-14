Mumbai Crime: Woman finds pervert masturbating at Parel station, accused escapes in next local; RPF says ‘can’t find him’

In a shocking incident captured on camera, a man was seen masturbating on the platform of Parel railway station in Mumbai. What is more shocking is that the Railway Protection Force (RPF), despite taking cognizance of the case, has not assured any action against the pervert spotted by commuters, including women.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video surfaced when a woman commuter took to Twitter to complain about the obscene behavior of the man on the railway station platform.

Tagging Mumbai police on Twitter along with the video of the man, she wrote: "I'd like to bring this to your notice, yesterday while returning home from work at Parel railway station a man was masturbating and the moment I could even think of calling the station police he caught the next local and went."

"Someone who openly masturbates in public, as this behavior may demonstrate a lack of regard for societal norms and boundaries. This could potentially indicate a higher risk for engaging in more serious and harmful acts, such as sexual assault," she further said.

Another tweet by one Twitter user corroborated the said incident. Sharing the similar video of the man, the Twitter user wrote: "Hello @MumbaiPolice, this man was spotted at Parel railway station masturbating while looking at female passengers. The video was shot by one of my friends. Has Mumbai become unsafe for females now? This is horrible! Please act."

RPF says not been able to track the pervert

As furious commuters tagged RPF and police on the video shared on social media, the RPF took to Twitter to respond.

In its replies below the tweet, the RPF said: "Today, on 13/04/2023, a complaint was received from DSCR/BB through Twitter that a passenger was doing obscene acts on the platform of Parel station. As soon as the complaint was received, ASI NR Kumbhar along with the settlement staff Dinesh Jhodia at Parel station inspected the platform of Parel station."

"The team investigated about the person who indulged in obscene acts in the station premises. But the said person was not seen anywhere. They also inquired the passengers on the platform and other people in the station premises. But no information of any kind was received about the said person," the RPF said, displaying lack of alacrity to deal with shocking incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lack of intent in catching the offender

The RPF has not only said that it has not been able to track the offender, but also expressed no intention or assurance of catching the pervert anytime soon.

Mumbai, considered as one of the safest cities for women commuters, has seen several such incidents in the recent past. Though outrage on the social media compels authorities to take cognizance, there's lack of intent on their part to take stringent action.

The aforementioned act by the accused man is capable of leaving lifelong trauma for women commuters who witnessed it and such acts need to punished as strongly as possible. Hope better sense prevails and the RPF swings into action to nab the pervert.