Mumbai Crime Watch: Wife attacks spouse over illicit affair in Thane

Thane: A 34-year-old woman stabbed her husband with a sickle at Thane on Monday early morning as she suspected him of having an illicit affair with another woman.

The incident took place at Savarkar Nagar area in Thane. Vartak Nagar police arrested the woman identified as Salma Shaikh (34). She lived with her husband Rambabu Yadav (35) and their six-year-old daughter. The woman works in a massage parlour, while Yadav was unemployed.

Deepak Kumbhar, assistant police inspector from Vartak Nagar police station said, “They used to frequently fight over issues. On Monday morning, after she woke up, they had a heated argument. In a fit of rage, she took a sickle that was lying in the house and stabbed him thrice in his waist.”

Later, she informed the local police about the incident. Police took Yadav to the Civil Hospital in Thane for treatment. A case was registered against Shaikh under sections 324 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and she will be produced in the court on Tuesday.