Mumbai Crime Watch: Vile Parle cop arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl

A police constable attached to the Vile Parle police station has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl from his neighborhood in Ghatkopar. Hours after the incident was reported to the Pant Nagar police, officials arrested the 28-year-old constable on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place few days ago when the victim was playing outside her house in Ghatkopar. As per the complaint, the constable (name withheld) allegedly molested her and warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone.