Mumbai Crime Watch: Vile Parle cop arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl

A police constable attached to the Vile Parle police station has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl from his neighborhood in Ghatkopar. Hours after the incident was reported to the Pant Nagar police, officials arrested the 28-year-old constable on Tuesday.
According to the police, the incident took place few days ago when the victim was playing outside her house in Ghatkopar. As per the complaint, the constable (name withheld) allegedly molested her and warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone.
On Monday night the girl narrated the incident to her family after which they approached the police. On the basis of the complaint, a First Information Report was registered under the IPC sections of 354 (molestation), 354b (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 341 (wrongful restrain) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with the relevant sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences act (POCSO).
"Soon after the incident was reported we arrested the accused, he was produced before the court on Tuesday which remanded him to police custody till December 20," said Suhas Kamble senior inspector of Pant Nagar police station.