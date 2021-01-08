Mumbai crime watch: Two hookah dens raided in Mira Road

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate raided two hookah joints in the twin city for flouting norms on Wednesday night. A total of 29 people, including staffers and soliciting customers, were rounded up by the police team from the two establishments identified as -Herbal Hookah and Flavour Kitchen- both located in the posh Kanakia area of Mira Road.

The raiding team seized a large number of hookah pipes, pots and other incriminating material from the places. In one of the establishments, hookah pots were found to be stuffed into a refrigerator. A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution Act) - (COPTA), 2003 has been registered in this context at the Mira Road police stations. Further investigations were underway.