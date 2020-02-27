Mumbai Crime Watch: Naya Nagar police book trio for forging papers to buy furniture on EMI

Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police have registered an FIR against a trio who used to buy furniture from local showrooms by availing consumer loans from finance companies on the virtue of fake and duplicate identity proofs.

The action followed after an official from the risk department of a reputed institution which finances consumer durables at equated monthly instalments (EMI), lodged a complaint with the Naya Nagar police on Wednesday.

The official first raised the alarm about a potential fraud when he stumbled upon multiple identity documents including Aadhar and Pan Card with fake names, but with the same photograph. The documents were used to avail EMI’s to purchase furniture worth more than Rs 1.12 lakh from three showrooms in Mira Road.