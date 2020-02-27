Mumbai Crime Watch: Naya Nagar police book trio for forging papers to buy furniture on EMI

Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police have registered an FIR against a trio who used to buy furniture from local showrooms by availing consumer loans from finance companies on the virtue of fake and duplicate identity proofs.
The action followed after an official from the risk department of a reputed institution which finances consumer durables at equated monthly instalments (EMI), lodged a complaint with the Naya Nagar police on Wednesday.
The official first raised the alarm about a potential fraud when he stumbled upon multiple identity documents including Aadhar and Pan Card with fake names, but with the same photograph. The documents were used to avail EMI’s to purchase furniture worth more than Rs 1.12 lakh from three showrooms in Mira Road.
After verification, the addresses mention in the cards also turned out to be fake. It came to light that the Mumbai police had arrested three people identified as Diwakar Jaiswal (40), Milind Lad (38) and Omprakash Shukla (51) for their involvement in fraud using a similar modus operandi.
The photograph of one of the accused matched with those used on the fake cards, exposing the trio’s involvement in the Mira Road fraud which they apparently committed before getting caught by the Mumbai police.
The trio made the purchases and sold the goods in much cheaper rates. Based on the complaint, the Naya Nagar police booked the trio under the relevant sections of the IPC, even as investigations were on to ascertain their suspected involvement in other fraud cases in the region.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)