Not just Mukesh Ambani, 49 other Mumbai billionaires on Hurun Global Rich List 2020

As the Hurun Global Rich List 2020 unveiled its ninth edition, a major lot from the list of 2816 billionaires was from Mumbai. There has been an increase of eight billionaires, making it 50, as compared to 42 in 2019.
Topping the chunk from the maximum city, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries bagged the ninth spot on the Top 100 list with USD 67 billion in net worth, minting Rs 7 crore every hour.
Ambani is followed by energy and infrastructure conglomerate Gautam Adani at the 68th position, after his wealth increased from USD 7.1 billion to USD 17 billion. Meanwhile, Uday Kotak who ruled at 38th rank tumbled down to the 90th position on the list with only USD 15 billion.
Cyrus Pallonji Mistry of Tata Sons is on the 158th position with a USD 11 billion net worth, followed by Veteran Mumbai investor Radhakishan Damani of grocery retail chain DMart, who became India's retail king after his wealth increased 80% to USD 10.6 billion.
The constants who reclaimed their place on the list include Nusli Wadia of Britania with USD 7.2 billion, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla with USD 5.7 billion, Adi Godrej with USD 4.5 billion.
Others include Niranjan Hiranandani, Choksi family of Asian Paints, Kishore Biyani of Future Group and Sharad P Chauhan & family of Parle Group to name a few.
The Huren Global Rich List 2020 made India claim third position globally, after China and US. According to the report, India added more than 3 billionaires every month in 2019 summing it up to 34. There are a total of 169 Indian billionaires on the list, of which 32 are based outside of India.
