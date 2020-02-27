Not just Mukesh Ambani, 49 other Mumbai billionaires on Hurun Global Rich List 2020

As the Hurun Global Rich List 2020 unveiled its ninth edition, a major lot from the list of 2816 billionaires was from Mumbai. There has been an increase of eight billionaires, making it 50, as compared to 42 in 2019.

Topping the chunk from the maximum city, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries bagged the ninth spot on the Top 100 list with USD 67 billion in net worth, minting Rs 7 crore every hour.

Ambani is followed by energy and infrastructure conglomerate Gautam Adani at the 68th position, after his wealth increased from USD 7.1 billion to USD 17 billion. Meanwhile, Uday Kotak who ruled at 38th rank tumbled down to the 90th position on the list with only USD 15 billion.