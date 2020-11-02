Mumbai Crime Watch: Cops recover six stolen bikes, 10 mobile phones from serial bike thief

The MHB Colony police in Borivali have arrested a serial bike thief and seized six bikes and scooters from him. The accused is identified as Adil Khushnur Sayyad, 32, used to steal bikes to maintain his lavish life style, said police.

According to the police, there had been a surge reported in bikes thefts from the Western suburbs recently, after which police increased their night patrolling and also enquiring about serial bike thieves for possible clues.

During the investigation, PSI Vijay Dhotre attached to MHB police station received an information that Sayyad had stolen a couple of bikes recently. Following the tip-off Sayyad was taken into custody from Mumbra. During the investigation six bikes which were stolen from Borivali, Andheri and Mira Road were recovered from him. Police also seized 10 mobile phones from him.

According to the police, Sayyad a resident of Malwani is an expert in bike thefts and can steal any bike in matter of minutes. He steals them either with the help of master key or by making changes in their electric wiring. The bikes and scooters were later sold by changing their number plate and engine numbers, said an official.

He was produced before the court on Sunday which sent him to police custody.