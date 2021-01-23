Mumbai crime watch: 4 arrested for cheating jewellers with fake gold

Mumbai: The Dahisar Police have arrested a gang of four people who mortgaged fake gold ornaments under a gold loan scheme. The case came into light after a jeweller approached the police after a woman had mortgaged a fake gold chain in exchange of Rs 25,000. Police have also seized various fake gold ornaments and recovered Rs 18,000.

According to the police, a 49-year-old jeweller was cheated to the tune of Rs 25,000 after he was tricked into giving a loan on mortgage of fake jewellery. Upon realizing that he has been duped, the jeweller approached police and lodged a complaint at Dahisar police station. A team led by inspector Om Totawar scrutinised the CCTV camera footage and found a woman matching the accused's description in Nalasopara. The police detained her and called complainant for identification.

The jeweller identified her. During interrogation, the woman said that it was given to her by sister Gudiya Khan. The fake gold were given to Gudiya by another woman, Salma, who too was traced, which was handed to her by Bhalchandra Soni.

Upon tracing all the dots, police arrested the four.