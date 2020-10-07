Four burqa-clad women held for cheating jeweller of ₹2.5 lakh

Mumbai: The Byculla Police have arrested four women for duping a jeweller of gold valued at Rs 2.5 lakh. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC for cheating and common intention.

On September 5, three burqa-clad women had visited a Byculla-based jewellery shop owned by Nilesh Jain (45) to buy gold ornaments. The complainant said that these three women were looking at the ornaments and engaging him in idle talk, thereby creating a distraction. While Jain was busy talking to the women, they used sleight of hand and stole 24.450 grams of gold bangles valued at Rs 2.5 lakh. Jain approached the Byculla Police two days later when he realised that two bangles were missing.

During the investigation, police acquired the phone number of one of the accused and traced it to Nasik. A team was dispatched to Nashik on October 2. The police learnt that the accused had left Malegaon to Mumbai in a four wheeler.

Police acquired the specifications of the car, following which traps were laid by Byculla Police at various toll nakas. On October 2, a car matching the description, occupied by four women, was intercepted at Mulund toll naka. During interception, it was revealed that these were the same women who had cheated Jain and they were placed under arrested.

The arrested accused were identified as Sajada alias Anu Bashir Ansari, 30, Nazia Israel Shaikh, 30, Naseem Bashir Shaikh, 50 and Naseen Azharuddin Khan, 35, all residents of Malegaon.