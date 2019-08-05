Mumbai Crime: Two Class 6 boys booked for sexually assaulting 11-year-old classmate

In a shocking incident, two Class 6 boys, studying at a convent school, were booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy from their class.

According to the Hindustan Times, the accused allegedly took the 11-year-old survivor to a separate room and forcefully removed his clothes. The victim tried to resist, but the accused sexually assaulted him. The incident took place on Thursday. On reaching home, the survivor narrated the incident to his parents, who approached the police on Sunday.

Suryakant Jagdale, senior inspector of Kopar Khairane police station told the leading daily, “We registered the FIR as soon as we received the complaint from the victim’s family. However, we could not get in touch with the school authorities as it was shut over the weekend. We have still not got the proper names and ages of the accused boys. Once we do, we will take the requisite action against them.”

An FIR has been registered in the case under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.