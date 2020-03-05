Mumbai Crime: Trader duped of Rs 49L on promise of MHADA flat

Bhayandar: The Thane (rural) police registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based spice trader of Rs49.94 lakh, promising a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flat in Kashimira. However, the accused are yet to be arrested.

In his police complaint, the spice trader stated the accused duo boasted about their influential contacts with the higher-ups in government offices and kept on extracting hefty amounts in cash and cheques towards advance payments and allotment fees for the flat in a MHADA building in Kashimira.

The accused duo also handed over forged receipts and other property documents to convince the victim to pay up the full amount, promising allotments in due course of time, but failed to honour their commitments.