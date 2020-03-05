Mumbai Crime: Trader duped of Rs 49L on promise of MHADA flat

Bhayandar: The Thane (rural) police registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based spice trader of Rs49.94 lakh, promising a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flat in Kashimira. However, the accused are yet to be arrested.
In his police complaint, the spice trader stated the accused duo boasted about their influential contacts with the higher-ups in government offices and kept on extracting hefty amounts in cash and cheques towards advance payments and allotment fees for the flat in a MHADA building in Kashimira.
The accused duo also handed over forged receipts and other property documents to convince the victim to pay up the full amount, promising allotments in due course of time, but failed to honour their commitments.
After much pursuance, they gave him the possession of a flat. However, after going to stay there, the victim learnt the flat belonged to someone else and the accused had taken it on rent.
When the accused could not be contacted and purportedly, tried to evade him, the victim realised he was duped and registered a complaint with the Kashimira police station.
“A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust as per the IPC has been registered against the duo,” confirmed senior inspector Sanjay Hazare, adding, further investigations were on.