Mumbai Crime: Thief Tricks Man With Fake Call, Steals Phone And Withdraws Money | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kurla Railway police have filed a case against an unidentified person for allegedly cheating and theft. Under the guise of an urgent call, the accused asked the complainant for his mobile phone, then absconded with the mobile and withdrew Rs 6,000 from the complainant’s PhonePe account.

According to the police, a passenger Denesh Kumar Bind, 40, residing in Palghar, booked a ticket for Uttar Pradesh and arrived at Kurla railway station on April 21 at 10.30am. He went into the waiting hall to rest and opened his PhonePe app to check his balance. Another passenger seated beside him and observed Bind’s password for the app, which the complainant did not notice.

After some time, the passenger beside him asked Bind if he could make a call from his phone. Trusting the stranger, Bind handed over his phone. The passenger falsely dialled a number, pretended there was no network, and left the hall. Bind, unsuspecting, believed the passenger would return shortly, but he did not.

Bind went outside but could not find the accused. Realising that he had been robbed, Bind went to a upon checking his PhonePe account, Bind discovered that Rs6,000 had been removed.

Subsequently, he filed a case with the Kurla railway police under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Sambhaji Yadav said, “As per the complainant, one more person was with the accused. We are examining CCTV footage and will soon make an arrest.”