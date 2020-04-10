Mumbai Crime: Thane Police makes five arrests in Engineer thrashing case

The Thane police on Thursday registered a case against five unidentified people in connection of a physical assault of a 40-year-old engineer from Thane. The engineer was allegedly brutally physically assaulted in the bungalow of the state housing minister Jitendra Awhad in Thane for a putting a FB post mocking Ahwad.

The five people approached Vartak nagar police station and surrendered themselves before the police.

Reportedly they all are said to be NCP workers. Following their arrest they were produced before court and remanded into police custody till April 13.Thane police called the engineer to the police station to take his supplementary statements, police informed.

The alleged assault, according to a FIR filed in the matter, was over sharing a morphed mocking picture of the minister after the minister publicly refused to light a diya after the PM's appeal. His Facebook comment led to the thrashing; the complainant alleged in the FIR.

The complainant, Anant Karamuse (40), is a resident of the Anandnagar area of Kasaravadavali, Thane and is an engineer by profession. On his complaint, the Vartak Nagar police had registered a FIR against unknown persons under sections 365,143,144,147,148,324,506(2) of Indian Penal Code. Caravanserai’s

A police officer said that are interogating the five accused to get more details on the matter. The police are also trying to find out more accused in the matter

Meanwhile,MLA Niranjan Davkhare and MLA Sanjay Kelkar have given a letter to Thane police commissioner in which demanded that the Jitendra Avhad name should be mention in list of accused. Bodyguard and policeman of Avhad who were seeing on CCTV footage should be suspended from their jobs.

Niranjan Davkhare MLA said, "Minister Avhad's bungalow has CCTV cameras. Thane police should collect the footage and should take strict action against him".

Anand Paranjape, NCP Thane President said, " We have given a letter given to Thane commissioner in which it is written that Anant Marcuse, has been targeting the NCP workers and Jitendra Avhad over Facebook since four years. We demanded a case should be filed against him and arrest him soon."